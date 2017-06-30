Nick Young, Warriors agree on one-yea...

Nick Young, Warriors agree on one-year deal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Using their last real financial avenue to a mildly pricy free agent, the Warriors agreed to terms with veteran forward Nick Young on a one-year, $5.2 million contract on Wednesday, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by Young's agency. The deal was made using the full taxpayer mid-level exception, snatching another streaky shooter - one day after snaring Omri Casspi - that the Warriors apparently coveted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC