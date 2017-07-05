Isaiah Thomas: Gordon Hayward is piece Celtics need to reach Finals
Isaiah Thomas: Gordon Hayward is piece Celtics need to reach Finals Boston's point guard said Hayward could be the missing link to the Celtics' Finals hopes. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tR2uYZ Hayward will join a Celtics team, coached by his college bench boss, that made it to the Eastern Conference finals this past season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC