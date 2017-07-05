Isaiah Thomas: Gordon Hayward is piec...

Isaiah Thomas: Gordon Hayward is piece Celtics need to reach Finals

Isaiah Thomas: Gordon Hayward is piece Celtics need to reach Finals Boston's point guard said Hayward could be the missing link to the Celtics' Finals hopes. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tR2uYZ Hayward will join a Celtics team, coached by his college bench boss, that made it to the Eastern Conference finals this past season.

