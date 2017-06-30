Analysis: How the Paul George trade might help the Utah Jazz keep Gordon Hayward
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward fights around a screen by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner as he tries to stay with Indiana Pacers forward Paul George as the Jazz and the Pacers play at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan., 21, 2017. Instead of swapping players on rookie-scale contracts and future first round picks which he's accumulated throughout the years for a star in return, Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has once again decided to keep his assets.
