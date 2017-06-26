Will the Oklahoma City Thunder clear up space for Blake Griffin?
A few days ago, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin opted out of his contract with the team to become a free agent. As one of two Clippers starters opting out of their contracts this year, there is doubt as to whether Blake will eventually resign with the team that he's spent the past six seasons playing for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC