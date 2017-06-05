Which players from other teams should...

Which players from other teams should Masai target to add to the Raptors?

Read more: Raptors HQ

Two seasons ago Cory Joseph was a third string point guard in a formidable A+ team that did not have a place for him to play. Masai Ujiri plied him out of San Antonio and turned him into a serviceable backup point guard for the Raptors With this in mind and the team announced "culture change" looming, which players currently with other NBA teams would you most like to add to the Raptors in future years not necessarily just confined to the coming 2018 season? I started my own mental exercise on what kind of players I would like to see Masai add by pondering on the ongoing playoffs.

Chicago, IL

