Watch Boris Diaw ride Segway to keep up with dogs Whenever Boris Diaw gets too tired to run with his dogs, he uses a Segway. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/utah-jazz-boris-diaw-segway-dogs-national-park-video-canyonlands-instagram-photos-huskies The Jazz's Boris Diaw has been having an amazing time hiking and camping around Wheeler Peak in Nevada and Canyonlands National Park in Utah with his two Siberian Huskies.

