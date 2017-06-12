Warriors are title favorites again, b...

Warriors are title favorites again, but these six NBA offseason moves could close the gap

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

What can the rest of the league do to catch up to the Warriors? We've got a few suggestions. The Warriors rolled through the West playoffs at 16-1 this year, putting together the second-highest margin of victory in NBA history in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC