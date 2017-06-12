Warriors are title favorites again, but these six NBA offseason moves could close the gap
What can the rest of the league do to catch up to the Warriors? We've got a few suggestions. The Warriors rolled through the West playoffs at 16-1 this year, putting together the second-highest margin of victory in NBA history in the process.
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
