Utah Jazz workout on Saturday to feature multiple potential draftees, ...

The Utah Jazz might not be bringing in any marquee names for a workout on Saturday like they did when Louisville's Donovan Mitchell came to town, but this audition will certainly be the deepest the team has conducted this spring. Four players among the six who will work out for Jazz brass appear in the latest mock draft from DraftExpress, including Beehive State native Caleb Swanigan.

