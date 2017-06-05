Utah Jazz workout on Saturday to feature multiple potential draftees, ...
The Utah Jazz might not be bringing in any marquee names for a workout on Saturday like they did when Louisville's Donovan Mitchell came to town, but this audition will certainly be the deepest the team has conducted this spring. Four players among the six who will work out for Jazz brass appear in the latest mock draft from DraftExpress, including Beehive State native Caleb Swanigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC