Utah Jazz to host another free agent mini-camp
The Jazz will host their annual free agent mini-camp this weekend at the Zions Bank Basketball Center, with 25 NBA hopefuls scheduled to participate. This is the fourth year in a row Utah has hosted this camp, which has included 108 free agents and 16 players who've appeared on an NBA roster.
