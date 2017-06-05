Utah Jazz to host another free agent ...

Utah Jazz to host another free agent mini-camp

21 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Jazz will host their annual free agent mini-camp this weekend at the Zions Bank Basketball Center, with 25 NBA hopefuls scheduled to participate. This is the fourth year in a row Utah has hosted this camp, which has included 108 free agents and 16 players who've appeared on an NBA roster.

