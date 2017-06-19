Utah Jazz reportedly could land one o...

Utah Jazz reportedly could land one of the top international players on the market

12 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Milos Teodosic of Serbia reportedly could be heading to the NBA very soon. According to Serbian publication, Politika , Teodosic is close to heading to the NBA and his destination could be the Jazz .

