Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum making strides after home truths from team
Utah Jazz has thrown down the challenge to Dante Exum and he has responded ahead of next week's NBA Summer League. The 21-year-old Australian was given some "truth" by Jazz management heading into his all-important fourth season, which will be a major indicator as to whether he can earn a contract extension with the club.
