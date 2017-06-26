Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert earns NB...

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert earns NBA All-Defensive First Team honors

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert blocks the shot by LA Clippers guard Raymond Felton during NBA playoffs game 4 in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Utah Jazz big Rudy Gobert was named to the 2017 NBA All-Defensive First Team on Monday, a nice gift on his 25th birthday.



