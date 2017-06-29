Utah Jazz announce summer league roster, includes Exum, Bolomboy, trio of 2017 draft picks

Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum #11 attempts a shot during game four of the Western Conference Semifinal at Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 8, 2017. Current Utah Jazz players Dante Exum and Joel Bolomboy will lead a Jazz summer league roster that includes 2017 draft picks Donovan Mitchell, Tony Bradley and Nigel Williams-Goss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.