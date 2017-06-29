Utah Jazz announce summer league roster, includes Exum, Bolomboy, trio of 2017 draft picks
Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum #11 attempts a shot during game four of the Western Conference Semifinal at Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 8, 2017. Current Utah Jazz players Dante Exum and Joel Bolomboy will lead a Jazz summer league roster that includes 2017 draft picks Donovan Mitchell, Tony Bradley and Nigel Williams-Goss.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
