UCLA's TJ Leaf thinks he could complement the Jazz's roster if they draft him tonight
Barring a trade, the Utah Jazz will have to wait for 23 other selections before making their first pick in tonight's draft. That means most, if not all, of the players who were invited to the green room at Barclay's Center will have heard their names called.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC