Twitter reacts to the Utah Jazz trading for Ricky Rubio

Less than seven hours before NBA free agency was set to begin, the Utah Jazz made a splash by trading a 2018 first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for point guard Ricky Rubio. Geez, you leave Twitter for 30 minutes and big things happen.

