Timberwolves should be 'a whole lot better than before' after Jimmy Butler trade
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said the front office would take time this next week to see whether the team ranks among the Western Conference's elite. Minnesota finished 13th in the West last year and 10 games out of a playoff spot, but the last week's acquisition of All-NBA wing Jimmy Butler has many re-evaluating where the Wolves belong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC