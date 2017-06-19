The SLC Punks Podcast - Episode 2: Jimmy Butler & Donovan Mitchell

On the second episode of The SLC Punks Podcast we have our quick reactions to the Utah Jazz 's moves at NBA Draft , how all these moves affect Gordon Hayward , how the Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to go from pesky to ferocious, and things to watch for at Utah Jazz Summer League. 7:30 - How would Donovan Mitchell fit in Utah if Gordon Hayward leaves? Are they still a playoff team? Who does Utah target in free agency if Gordon Hayward leaves? 16:30 - The pursuit of Gordon Hayward.

