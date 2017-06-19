The Latest: Wheeling, dealing play bi...

The Latest: Wheeling, dealing play big role in NBA draft

WLBT-TV Jackson

There were five trades in the first round, including The Big One: Chicago dealt Jimmy Butler and the draft rights to the 16th pick, Justin Patton, to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights for seventh pick, Lauri Markkanen. Also tonight, Sacramento dealt the 10th pick to Portland, which used it to acquire Gonzaga big man Zach Collins.

Chicago, IL

