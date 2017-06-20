SMU's Semi Ojeleye highlights Utah Jazz predraft workout Wednesday
Unlike on Monday, when the Utah Jazz brought in two players for a workout who could be selected in the first round of the June 22 NBA Draft and multiple others who will likely get chosen, Wednesday's audition will feature just one likely draftee, although he's an intriguing one for the Jazz. SMU junior forward Semi Ojeleye headlines the latest group of six who will try to impress Utah's personnel.
