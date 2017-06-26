Russell Westbrook wins close battle with former teammate Harden for MVP

Westbrook was named the 2016-17 MVP at the league's first awards show at Basketball City on Pier 36 in New York City. While the Thunder's season ended early via a first-round postseason loss to Houston, the votes were in well before, and Westbrook was seen as the favorite following a historic regular season which saw him become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple double .

