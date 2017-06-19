Rumor: Milos Teodosic closest to signing with Utah Jazz according to Serbian paper
According to a Serbian newspaper , it's not the Chicago Bulls who are the top landing spot for Milos Teodosic, but the Utah Jazz. Very important is that the coach "jazz musicians" Quinn Snyder firsthand convinced of the quality of the organizers of the game our team, since the 2012/2013 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC