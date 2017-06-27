Report: Utah Jazz interested in Ricky Rubio, who is once again on the trading block

The Utah Jazz finally secured a veteran point guard last season, and even though George Hill missed a multitude of games due to injury, his presence helped immensely as the Jazz made the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and won their first playoff series since 2010, upsetting the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Hill, however, is an unrestricted free agent, and may not be back in Salt Lake City next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.