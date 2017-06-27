Report: Utah Jazz interested in Ricky...

Report: Utah Jazz interested in Ricky Rubio, who is once again on the trading block

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The Utah Jazz finally secured a veteran point guard last season, and even though George Hill missed a multitude of games due to injury, his presence helped immensely as the Jazz made the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and won their first playoff series since 2010, upsetting the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Hill, however, is an unrestricted free agent, and may not be back in Salt Lake City next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC