Report: Utah Jazz have reached out to Houston Rockets about Patrick Beverley

Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Utah Jazz have reached out to the Houston Rockets about a trade for Patrick Beverley . The Utah Jazz have made trade inquiries on Houston guard Patrick Beverley, sources tell The Tribune - https://t.co/gngDeMfRtF As reported by Marc Stein 8 teams are in the running for his services and the SL Tribune now reports that number is up to 12. Aaron Falk reports : Beverley will make $5.5 million next season, which means the Jazz can absorb his salary until next Friday without sending a player back in return.

