Report: Utah Jazz have reached out to Houston Rockets about Patrick Beverley

3 hrs ago Read more: SLC Dunk

Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Utah Jazz have reached out to the Houston Rockets about a trade for Patrick Beverley . The Utah Jazz have made trade inquiries on Houston guard Patrick Beverley, sources tell The Tribune - https://t.co/gngDeMfRtF As reported by Marc Stein 8 teams are in the running for his services and the SL Tribune now reports that number is up to 12. Aaron Falk reports : Beverley will make $5.5 million next season, which means the Jazz can absorb his salary until next Friday without sending a player back in return.

