Report: Chris Paul plans to meet with Rockets in free agency

Houston Rockets guard James Harden goes up against Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at the Toyota Center Sunday, May 17, 2015, in Houston. less Houston Rockets guard James Harden goes up against Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at the Toyota Center Sunday, May ... more SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 28: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers gestures towards an official during the first half against the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.