Reaction: Utah Jazz trade picks for Tony Bradley

The Utah Jazz made another move, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers to snatch up UNC's Tony Bradley before any other team in Mitchell, but look to be okay with adding another - and moved up again in the first to get the player they wanted in Bradley. This is an aggressive Lindsey we haven't seen in a few seasons when he moved up for Trey Burke , Rudy Gobert , and Raul Neto back in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.