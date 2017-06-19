Reaction: Utah Jazz select Nigel Williams-Goss #55
With the #55th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft the Utah Jazz didn't trade their pick, move up, or sell - but selected point guard Nigel Williams-Goss with it. I honestly don't know everything there is to know about the 6'3 PG from Gonzaga.
