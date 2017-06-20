Possible first-round picks Tyler Lydon, Jordan Bell to audition for Utah Jazz on Monday
For the first time during the predraft process, the Utah Jazz on Monday will audition multiple prospects who analysts are predicting could go in the first round. Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon and Oregon forward Jordan Bell are the headliners among the six prospects who will work out for the Jazz at Zions Bank Basketball Center.
