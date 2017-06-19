Paul George plans to leave Indiana, and where he lands could reshape the NBA

Sunday afternoon, the worst-kept secret in the NBA was broadcast to the masses: Indiana Pacers star Paul George, one of the league's best two-way players, plans to play out the final year of his contract and enter free agency next summer - with the intent of heading back to his native southern California to play for the Los Angeles Lakers . But while George's wishes were widely known, the fact that his agent, Aaron Mintz of Creative Artists Agency, was willing to tell the Pacers exactly what his client plans to do sets up the dominoes that will impact everything this summer.

