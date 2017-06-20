Oklahoma City Thunder views: What off-season moves can Presti make to support Russell Westbrook

Hamstrung financially, Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti will undoubtedly embrace this summer's draft and the bargain end of the free-agency pool as his narrow platform to reconstruct. If such a likely re-signing occurs, what direction does this proud franchise take? How will Presti handle tight resources while still adding quality to his complicated roster? Last season, amid historic usage rates and triple-double output from its star performer, Oklahoma City won 47 contests and made a seventh post-season appearance since relocating in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Welcome to Loud City.