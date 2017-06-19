NBA Mock Draft: Thunder goes upside with Terrance Ferguson at No. 21
Terrance Ferguson, front, was a high school star in Dallas before spending a season playing for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia. [Photo by Ned Dishman, Under Armour Maybe it would get me in hot water with the fan base, but with the 21st selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, if I was the Thunder's general manager, I'd go with Terrance Ferguson of the Adelaide 36ers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC