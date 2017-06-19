NBA Mock Draft: Thunder goes upside with Terrance Ferguson at No. 21

Terrance Ferguson, front, was a high school star in Dallas before spending a season playing for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia. [Photo by Ned Dishman, Under Armour Maybe it would get me in hot water with the fan base, but with the 21st selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, if I was the Thunder's general manager, I'd go with Terrance Ferguson of the Adelaide 36ers.

