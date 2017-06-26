NBA Free Agency: What's best for Gordon Hayward is to stay in Utah
As Gordon Hayward prepares to hit NBA Free Agency, we explore why it's probably best for him to stay put in Utah Gordon Hayward is seen as the current centerpiece along with Rudy Gobert for the Utah Jazz. Even with the Warriors impending dynasty blocking most Western Conference teams' title hopes, the Jazz want to win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC