NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Troy Caupain

If Troy Caupain is going to be selected in the NBA Draft , it probably won't be until the second round, with an invite to the NBA D-League probably more likely, if he gets a shot at pro ball in America at all. However, after four strong years with the Cincinnati Bearcats , Caupain has gotten enough interest to warrant a second look from pro squads at the very least.

