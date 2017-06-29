Myers accepts Executive of the Year a...

Myers accepts Executive of the Year award, looks ahead to free agency

The Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, talks to Warriors general manager Bob Myers during practice the day before Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Thursday, June 8. DANVILLE >> Draymond Green has been publicly pleading for Bob Myers to get “some credit” for constructing one of the greatest rosters in NBA history despite zero top-five picks in any recent draft. On Monday, Myers was named Executive of the Year for the second time in three seasons.

