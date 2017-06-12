Morning links: Mika's NBA prospects e...

Morning links: Mika's NBA prospects examined; Hayward a playoff winner; Bolles giving back

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

BYU forward Eric Mika grabs a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. After talking about Mika's LDS Church mission and his production at BYU, Riddell turned his attention to how he sees Mika, saying, "Mika isn't the most skilled offensive player, but he makes up for it with a relentless work ethic and never-ending motor."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC