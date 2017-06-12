Morning links: Mika's NBA prospects examined; Hayward a playoff winner; Bolles giving back

BYU forward Eric Mika grabs a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. After talking about Mika's LDS Church mission and his production at BYU, Riddell turned his attention to how he sees Mika, saying, "Mika isn't the most skilled offensive player, but he makes up for it with a relentless work ethic and never-ending motor."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.