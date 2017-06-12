Morning links: BYU the best college basketball job in Utah; Rudy's quest for DPOY
Myron Medcalf of ESPN looked at the best college basketball job in each state , and the BYU Cougars won out in Utah. Before talking about the best job in each state, he laid out the criteria that was used, saying, "We've considered success relative to expectations, fan fervor, salary, job security, facilities, tradition, institutional support, staying power and recent level of drama."
