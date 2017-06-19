Mock drafts have Jazz all over the map for Thursday night selections
With four picks in Thursday night's NBA draft, at 24 and 30 in the first round and 42 and 55 in the second, it could be a busy night for the Utah Jazz. That is unless they decide to wheel and deal and perhaps trade one or more of their draft picks for a veteran player or two.
