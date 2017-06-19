Mock drafts have Jazz all over the ma...

Mock drafts have Jazz all over the map for Thursday night selections

Read more: Deseret News

With four picks in Thursday night's NBA draft, at 24 and 30 in the first round and 42 and 55 in the second, it could be a busy night for the Utah Jazz. That is unless they decide to wheel and deal and perhaps trade one or more of their draft picks for a veteran player or two.

