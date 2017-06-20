Livy: Cavaliers crushed again by Golden State
Where's the silver lining in the basketball funnel cloud that swept the Cleveland Cavaliers away in the opener of the 2017 NBA Finals on Thursday night? Failing all else, it is that the Cavs got blown away last year, too, and wound up with a safe landing and a victory parade. Last season, the Cavs came off the mat of two opening losses by a combined 48 points and won it all.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May 6
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
