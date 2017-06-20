Livy: Cavaliers crushed again by Golden State

Where's the silver lining in the basketball funnel cloud that swept the Cleveland Cavaliers away in the opener of the 2017 NBA Finals on Thursday night? Failing all else, it is that the Cavs got blown away last year, too, and wound up with a safe landing and a victory parade. Last season, the Cavs came off the mat of two opening losses by a combined 48 points and won it all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.