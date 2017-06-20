LeBron James Says 1 hour ago 11:08 p.m.LeBron James Says | 'My likeness and my name is in your head'

JUNE 12: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers yells at Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. CLEVELAND - I didn't think I'd be doing an offseason 'LeBron James Says' so soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.