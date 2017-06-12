Kragthorpe: Salt Lake Bees will celebrate Frank Layden's loyalty to Utah
Gordon Hayward's decision to remain with the Jazz or play elsewhere in the NBA will affect the self-image of the franchise and even the entire state. Regardless of what Hayward decides, Utah long ago was validated when Frank Layden stayed in Salt Lake City.
