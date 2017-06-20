Jimmy Butler-to-Celtics buzz based more on speculation than reality for now

Jimmy Butler speculation has buzzed anew since news broke Friday that the Celtics and 76ers are poised to swap the first and third picks in Thursday's NBA draft , with the Celtics adding another future first-round pick to their already deep vault of assets. As of Sunday, the talk is based more on speculation than reality, a stance that at least three league executives the Tribune spoke to over the weekend don't expect to change by Thursday.

