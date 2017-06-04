Jefferson shouts at Draymond Green from bench Richard Jefferson had a shouting match with Green. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/richard-jefferson-heated-exchange-video-draymond-green-game-2-nba-finals-cavs-warriors If you've paid attention to NBA basketball at any point this season, chances are you've noticed that the Cavaliers and Warriors don't like each other .

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.