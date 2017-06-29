Jazz point guard scenario to influence Hayward decision
In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Utah Jazz guard George Hill, right, drives past Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan during Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Los Angeles. Hill gave the Jazz their best point guard production since Deron Williams was traded in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC