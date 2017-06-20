Jazz notes: 6th grader gets trip to California from NBA math program; Saturday draft workout
Thanks to his math prowess, on Friday he got a limo ride to the airport along with his mother, along with adulation from his entire school. What's NBA Math Hoops? It's a board game created with help from the NBA that teaches students at the upper grades of elementary schools fundamental math skills, from simple arithmetic to percentages to statistics.
