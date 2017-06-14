Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave ...

Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Big Lead

Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form Super Teams and Compete with the Warriors? Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form Super Teams and Compete with the Warriors? We're a few weeks away from a fascinating showdown all around the NBA: Free agents like Gordon Hayward , Blake Griffin , Kyle Lowry , Jrue Holiday and Chris Paul will be faced with a difficult decision - take as much money as I can get, or take a little less and join a team that could compete with the Warriors and Cavs for NBA supremacy . Of course, not all "take the money" situations are created equal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC