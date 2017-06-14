Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form...
Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form Super Teams and Compete with the Warriors? Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form Super Teams and Compete with the Warriors? We're a few weeks away from a fascinating showdown all around the NBA: Free agents like Gordon Hayward , Blake Griffin , Kyle Lowry , Jrue Holiday and Chris Paul will be faced with a difficult decision - take as much money as I can get, or take a little less and join a team that could compete with the Warriors and Cavs for NBA supremacy . Of course, not all "take the money" situations are created equal.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
