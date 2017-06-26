HyperX Hosts Fan Day with NBA Player Jonas Jerebko and eSports Team the Detroit Renegades on July 9
HyperX Invites Fans to the Microsoft Store in Troy, Michigan for a Day of Gameplay with Jonas Jerebko and the Renegades )-- HyperXA , the gaming division of KingstonA Technology Company , Inc., will host a Microsoft Store fan event with professional basketball player Jonas Jerebko of the Boston Celtics and his eSports team the Detroit Renegades at the Somerset Collection Microsoft Store near Detroit on Sunday, July 9. Fans can face off against Jonas and the Renegades for a chance to win new HyperX gaming gear. During the event, HyperX will showcase its latest high-performance gaming gear and reveal the new HyperX Alloy Elite gaming mechanical keyboard, soon to be available at Microsoft Stores.
