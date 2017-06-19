GOP candidate Tanner Ainge on Jazz st...

GOP candidate Tanner Ainge on Jazz star Gordon Hayward: 'I hope he stays'

Read more: KSL-TV

Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge says he doesn't hold much sway over his famous father, Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, at least when it comes to basketball decisions. That apparently matters to Utah Jazz fans and voters because the Celtics reportedly have an eye on free agent all-star Gordon Hayward .

Chicago, IL

