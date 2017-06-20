Game 5 NBA Finals Game Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Despite wide-ranging conspiracy theories surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers dominant game 4 win LeBron James and company at a minimum managed to extend the Finals to a Game 5. In doing so, the Cleveland Cavaliers thwarted the Golden State Warriors' chance at accomplishing an unpredicted playoff complete sweep. Can James come back from a 3-1 deficit now, again, as he did a year ago? Prediction sites were still low in predicting such a scenario, setting the odds of a Game 7 at about six percent.
