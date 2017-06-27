Former Syracuse player James Southerland joins Utah Jazz for NBA summer league
Southerland, the former Syracuse University basketball player, spent this past season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA's D-League. He averaged 13.7 points per game for Santa Cruz, while also making 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.
