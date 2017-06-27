Former Syracuse player James Southerl...

Former Syracuse player James Southerland joins Utah Jazz for NBA summer league

Read more: The Post-Standard

Southerland, the former Syracuse University basketball player, spent this past season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA's D-League. He averaged 13.7 points per game for Santa Cruz, while also making 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.

