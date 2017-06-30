Every Rose Has Its Thorn: The Free Agency "Do Not Sign" List

With NBA free agency officially set to start July 1st , franchises around the league are frantically positioning themselves in what appears to be a new era of the super team arms race. After the Chicago Bulls dealt Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and the Los Angeles Clippers traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets , two of the NBA's top 12 players have already switched cities in the matter of one short week.

