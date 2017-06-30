Every Rose Has Its Thorn: The Free Ag...

Every Rose Has Its Thorn: The Free Agency "Do Not Sign" List

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canis Hoopus

With NBA free agency officially set to start July 1st , franchises around the league are frantically positioning themselves in what appears to be a new era of the super team arms race. After the Chicago Bulls dealt Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and the Los Angeles Clippers traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets , two of the NBA's top 12 players have already switched cities in the matter of one short week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC