Did Steph Curry get superstar calls i...

Did Steph Curry get superstar calls in Game 2?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: USA Today

Did Steph Curry get superstar calls in Game 2? He hasn't been getting them all season. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/nba-finals-cavaliers-warriors-game-2-steph-curry-free-throws-foul-calls-video Steph Curry broke an NBA Finals record by going to line for 10 free throws in the first quarter of the Warriors' 132-113 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2. The free throw bonanza came one game after Curry failed to get to the line even once during Game 1. Naturally, many are speculating that the refs were making up for that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May '17 SoPharts 5
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC