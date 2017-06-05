Did Steph Curry get superstar calls in Game 2?
Did Steph Curry get superstar calls in Game 2? He hasn't been getting them all season. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/nba-finals-cavaliers-warriors-game-2-steph-curry-free-throws-foul-calls-video Steph Curry broke an NBA Finals record by going to line for 10 free throws in the first quarter of the Warriors' 132-113 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2. The free throw bonanza came one game after Curry failed to get to the line even once during Game 1. Naturally, many are speculating that the refs were making up for that.
